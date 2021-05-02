Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Drops By 46.2%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,719,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 272.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 26,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

