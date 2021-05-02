Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Drops By 43.5%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,837,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 6,789,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MAPGF remained flat at $$1.41 during trading on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41.

Several brokerages have commented on MAPGF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mapletree Logistics Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mapletree Logistics Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

