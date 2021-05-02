Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declines By 36.0%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 85,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter.

NBH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,450. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

