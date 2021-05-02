Short Interest in Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Declines By 25.0%

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NOBH opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Nobility Homes has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Get Nobility Homes alerts:

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Tropic Manor trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nobility Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobility Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.