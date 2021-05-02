Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Expands By 50.5%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 171,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.