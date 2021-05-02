Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Expands By 50.5%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 171,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

