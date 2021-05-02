Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Declines By 27.1%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $4.36 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSHG. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

