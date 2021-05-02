Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declines By 37.7%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

