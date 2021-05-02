Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Drops By 33.3%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QABSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Qantas Airways stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

