Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Declines By 22.4%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 690.8 days.

Shares of QUBSF opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

