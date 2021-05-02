Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Grows By 34.0%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $11.14 on Friday. Shineco has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

