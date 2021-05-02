Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expands By 64.5%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get SWK alerts:

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. SWK has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 26.54%. On average, analysts forecast that SWK will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in SWK by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.