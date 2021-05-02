Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expands By 64.5%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ SWKH opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. SWK has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in SWK by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
