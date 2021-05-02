Short Interest in Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Grows By 64.0%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TFRFF stock remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tefron has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15.

Tefron Company Profile

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

