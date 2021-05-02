Short Interest in Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Grows By 64.0%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TFRFF stock remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tefron has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15.
Tefron Company Profile
