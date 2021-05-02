Short Interest in TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 23.5%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 580,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

About TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data.

