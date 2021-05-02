Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 22.1%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TOPCF opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. Topcon has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

