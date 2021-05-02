Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Rises By 62.2%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in WNS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,131,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WNS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. WNS has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

