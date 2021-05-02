Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Drops By 27.1%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $170,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $44,458,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

