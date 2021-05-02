SHPING 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1.35 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

