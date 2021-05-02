Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $102.00 at Truist

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price raised by Truist from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,190,774.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

