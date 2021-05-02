SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

