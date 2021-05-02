Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

SVM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 854,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,412. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.