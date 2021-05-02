SKALE Network Price Up 42.3% This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $426.58 million and approximately $51.22 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.59 or 0.08965832 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

