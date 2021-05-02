Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$5.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

