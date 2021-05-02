SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 242.0 days.

SMTGF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

