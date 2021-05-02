Small Love Potion Market Capitalization Tops $119.66 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $119.66 million and $533.35 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 810.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.75 or 0.00848898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.52 or 0.08810444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 352,878,396 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

