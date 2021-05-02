Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 262,078 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,269,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,078 shares during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 978,813 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.