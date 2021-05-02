Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 38,691 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Professional Planning bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.05 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

