Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,911,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $20,236,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

