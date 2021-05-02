Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,236 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods makes up 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.71% of B&G Foods worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

