Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $21.75 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 637,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the period. Select Medical accounts for approximately 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at $174,793,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

