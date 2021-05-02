Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 10,092 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

COLB stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.