Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,048,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

