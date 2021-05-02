Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 55.5% in April

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDXAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $19.97. 13,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.