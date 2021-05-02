SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.53 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.
