SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.53 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.82.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.