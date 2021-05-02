Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SLNO opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,022 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

