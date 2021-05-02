Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SLNO opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 238,022 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit