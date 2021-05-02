Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.41.

SHC stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,879,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.