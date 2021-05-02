Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 9.4%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s share price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. 7,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 35,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.08. The firm has a market cap of C$20.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

