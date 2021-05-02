Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Several research analysts have commented on SWN shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

