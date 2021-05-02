S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.55-12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.40. S&P Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.550-12.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $390.39 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $394.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.69 and its 200-day moving average is $339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

