SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Motco grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $109.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $109.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

