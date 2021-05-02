SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

