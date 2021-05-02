Spectiv Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.00875778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.35 or 0.09433664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048400 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.