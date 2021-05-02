Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.70 Million

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $39.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.67 million and the highest is $39.73 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $30.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $172.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.69 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 513,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,018. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -41.17.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

