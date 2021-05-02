SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

