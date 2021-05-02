STAG Industrial (STAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STAG Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

