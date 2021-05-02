Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.78 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.78 million and $6.17 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

