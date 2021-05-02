State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $235.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit