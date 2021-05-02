State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $235.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

