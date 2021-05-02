State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,163 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $11.20 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $166.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -60.00%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

