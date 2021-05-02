State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of CalAmp worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CalAmp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CAMP opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

