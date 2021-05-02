State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,311 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

