State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,920 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $617.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.